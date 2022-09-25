Lake Co. Sheriff shares thoughts on bank robbery, bomb threat

BALDWIN, Mich. — Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin shared his thoughts Saturday after a bank robbery, bomb threat and school district evacuation happened earlier in the week.

The video was posted to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office says an unarmed bank robber in Luther handed a note to a teller Thursday that claimed a bomb was planted at an unspecified school.

As a precaution, Baldwin Public Schools evacuated and relocated students and staff.

READ MORE: Baldwin Public Schools evacuated after bomb threat, bank robbery

Sheriff Martin said no one was injured and the students were kept safe.

He went on to say that he appreciates community members' patience and understanding during this process.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube