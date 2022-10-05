2 men charged in Lake County bank robbery, bomb threat

BALDWIN, Mich. — Two men are facing charges after a Luther bank was robbed and a bomb threat posed against an area school.

Timothy Shane Fullerton, 34, of Luther, and James Paul Phipps, 54, of Frasier, were charged with Bank Robbery and False Threat of Bomb or Terrorism.

Bond was set at $75,000.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department announced the charges on Tuesday, after the two men were arrested last Wednesday.

The charges are in connection to a bank robbery that unfolded on September 22 at the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther, says the department.

Two men entered the bank and passed the teller a note claiming a bomb was planted at an unspecified school.

Baldwin Community Schools quickly went into lockdown as a precaution, but authorities declared the buildings safe by the end of the day.

WATCH: Lake Co Sheriff shares thoughts on bank robbery, bomb threat

