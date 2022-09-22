Watch Now
Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Baldwin Public Schools

Lake County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:25 PM, Sep 22, 2022
BALDWIN, Mich. — A bomb threat prompted an evacuation at Baldwin Public Schools on Thursday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a bank robber in Luther handed a note to one of the tellers claiming a bomb had been planted at an unspecified school.

As a precaution, lockdown and security measures were taken within the school district.

Deputies tell us students were transported to Yates Township Hall in Idlewild. Parents are instructed to pick them up there.

Authorities say they do not believe the general public is in danger.

We're told emergency responders in Newaygo County were called in to assist.

