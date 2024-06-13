Local business had sign supporting Sergeant Keely

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 has been covering the story of Samuel Sterling for months now. Sterling died after being hit by an unmarked Michigan State Police vehicle on April 17.

There was a brief chase before Sterling's death. He was wanted by law enforcement for absconding probation.

The law enforcement officer, an MSP sergeant, who was driving the vehicle that hit Sterling, has since been charged in his death.

Near 44th and Division, a sign recently popped up supporting the sergeant charged.

FOX 17

“I felt it was a slap in the face. Our entire family felt it was a slap in the face,” Jermar Sterling, a cousin of Samuel Sterling said.

The sign now reads something different.

“Sergeant Keely— the tragedy at the end, it’s horrible. We hope that the courts sort that out, and justice is served," owner of Paris Motors David Niewiek said.

David Niewiek, owner of Paris Motors, says the way Keely's career ended should not define his more than two decades with MSP.

“A terrible tragedy occurred. There’s no getting around that with Mr. Sterling and his family. Our heart goes out to them,” Niewiek said.

Both Jermar and David view Sterling's death as a tragedy.

“When we see signs like that, and Facebook posts.. threatening the mother of Samuel sterling.. it won’t do nothing but motivate us,” Sterling said.

What you can't see on the sign, the owner of Paris Motors will tell you himself.

“I know what it’s like to get that phone call because my brother was killed in the line of duty,” Niewiek said.

It hits home.

“So it’s personal to me,” Niewiek said.

It's personal to the family of Samuel Sterling, too.

“I believe he could have honored his brother in his own way, by him being ex law enforcement. He could have put a sign up there honoring his brother. He didn’t have to put anything related to the dude Brian Keely,” Sterling said.

Jermar Sterling, a cousin of Samuel Sterling, has worked for years now to improve the community's relationship to police, and the police's relationship with the community.

“I communicate currently with Grand Rapids police department, and still try to figure out strategies for how the corroded relationship between community and police, how we can start fixing that,” Sterling said.

David Niewiek says he remains prayerful, and that he wants the justice system to play out.

“When you talk about law enforcement, it’s often us against them. That’s not the narrative. That shouldn’t be the narrative. But it appears to be the narrative now. That we have law enforcement and we have the community, and they’re at odds. I know my brother was there to serve and protect," Niewiek said.

Both men want the court system to play out.

“I just want all law enforcement to know that we support them,” Niewiek said.

“No justice no peace,” Sterling said.

