Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Samuel Sterling's family marches for people killed by police officers

Samuel Sterling Funeral.png
FOX 17
Samuel Sterling Funeral.png
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jun 07, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — The family of Samuel Sterling is holding a rally in Lansing on Friday to demonstrate in support of people killed by police officers.

Sterling is the 25-year-old who died after being hit by an unmarked police cruiser on April 17 in Kentwood. The Michigan State Police Sergeant who hit him has since retired and been criminally charged in the case.

Now Sterling's mother and cousin are set to speak to supporters outside the state capitol building, calling for "justice and transparency for Samuel Sterling and other victims of police brutality." The family will be joined by Ben Crump, the renowned civil rights attorney, former Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack, and a representative of Black Lives Matters.

Watch the rally live below:

Rally for Samuel Sterling and Riley Doggett in Lansing

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book