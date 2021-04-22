Watch
Saugatuck City Council to discuss 2021 Fourth of July fireworks

Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 22, 2021
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Saugatuck’s City Council will be discussing the state of this year’s Fourth of July Fireworks during a meeting Thursday afternoon.

Data on past years’ crowd sizes, or specific options for the council, were not immediately available.

Several other West Michigan cities have already voted to cancel this year’s fireworks events because of the ongoing pandemic, including Grand Haven and South Haven.

As of Thursday, Grand Rapids and Muskegon are planning to move forward with their events.

