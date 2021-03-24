City of Muskegon moves forward with Fourth of July fireworks plans

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon is moving forward with its Independence Day fireworks show.

Officials are putting $60,000 toward the display for July 3, since July 4 falls on a Sunday this year, according to a City Commission meeting agenda.

They say that with COVID-19 safety precautions in place and vaccinations rolling out, the event should still be possible this year after getting canceled in 2020.

In addition, a decision about the celebration needed to be made quickly because of impending deadlines.

Some other cities, including South Haven, have already canceled their fireworks displays because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and corresponding restrictions.

