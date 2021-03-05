City of South Haven cancels 4th of July fireworks show for 2021

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven has canceled its 2021 Fourth of July fireworks show because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release Friday.

City leadership say they decided to cancel the annual show out of an abundance of caution because it typically draws thousands of spectators to the waterfront.

The fireworks display, which is funded entirely through community donations, requires several months of planning and coordination by the South Haven Police Department and South Haven Area Emergency Services with other local law enforcement agencies.

South Haven officials hope to resume the show next year.