Grand Haven cancels Fourth of July fireworks for second year due to COVID-19

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The City of Grand Haven has canceled this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show for the second year in a row in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Current state health orders would require organizers to cap the event at 1,000 attendees, as well as enforce six feet of separation between parties and proper mask wearing.

After consulting with the Ottawa County Health Department and Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, city administrators felt it would not be possible to adequately enforce those rules.

In addition, a letter from administrators to the Grand Haven City Council said, MDHHS rules could change between now and July – and possibly for the worse, given the surge in cases in Michigan and the rise of variants.

Read the administrators' full letter here.

The city’s partner, Wolverine Fireworks, required Grand Haven officials to make a decision about this year’s show by Tuesday, or the city would lose part of its down payment if it decided to cancel later.

Grand Haven City Council members voted unanimously to cancel the show this year.

Watch the City Council meeting here:

SEE MORE: City of South Haven cancels 4th of July fireworks show for 2021

SEE MORE: City of Muskegon moves forward with Fourth of July fireworks plans