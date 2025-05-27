Patmos Library back open after staff resignations forced closure

JAMESTOWN TWP., Mich. — Patmos Library in Jamestown Township reopens today after being closed for about two weeks. The library shut its doors earlier this month due to staffing shortagesthat followed the resignation of several employees.

The library announced its reopening on its website, stating, "We're excited to welcome you back! Patmos Library will be reopening its doors on Tuesday, May 27th. Come explore new books, use our public spaces, and enjoy all the resources you've missed!"

Earlier this month, five employees resigned, leading to the temporary closure of the library. One former staff member, Kylie Luciano, expressed concerns about conflict between library staff and board members, stating, “There's been a lot of conflict between staff and library board members that has been making us feel uncomfortable, unwelcome, and not a place that we all want to work.”

Following these developments, the library board of trustees held their monthly meeting on May 12 to discuss plans for rebuilding their team and the reopening. The meeting attracted a diverse crowd, with supporters of both the resigned staff and the board.

One attendee at the meeting responded to the staff resignations by saying, “If you don't like where you work, find another job. It's that simple.” Board President Alaina Kwiatkowski assured the public, “We have always been and continue to be committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and professional work environment for our employees and the public we serve.”

The Patmos Library has drawn national attention in the past for tensions over books featuring LGBTQ+ topics, as well as facing potential closure over funding issues. It took three millage votes to secure renewed funding, which was passed in November 2023 and will be up for renewal next year. The library also adopted a book labeling process from the Library of Congress in September 2023.

The library is set to open at 10 a.m. today with its regular hours.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube