3rd time’s the charm as voters approve Patmos Library millage

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Third time’s the charm for the Patmos Library’s operating millage.

After failing to pass in two previous elections, voters have approved funding for the library in Jamestown Township.

As we have reported, two previous mileage votes that would have provided 84% of the library's $250,000 budget failed to pass.

The difference with the vote this time around is that the library's board of trustees adopted a content labeling policy on September 11, 2023, to label the library's books on the inside with their subject matter and genre. This will be sourced by the Library of Congress.

Because these labels are considered informational, the idea is they will allow patrons to make a more informed decision on the book's content before it is checked out of the library. It’s a compromise that some voters that FOX 17 spoke with are in support of.

If the millage hadn’t passed, the library would have been removed from the Lakeland Cooperative’s membership and would have had to cease operations on March 31.

