Order keeping Ottawa County coal power plant online renewed by U.S. Energy Department

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Trump Administration renewed an emergency order keeping one of Michigan's last coal-fired power plants online for another three months.

The U.S. Energy Department issued another version of the order directing Consumers Energy to continue operating the J.H. Campbell plant. Based in Olive Township, the plant is the last coal-fired facility run by Consumers Energy.

This is the latest version of the order, which was first made on May 23, 2025. Each lasted for three months, until a new emergency order was issued to extend the plant's operation.

Grand Haven Allendale Spring Lake J.H. Campbell plant extension divides Ottawa County Zachariah Wheaton

The Trump Administration said keeping the Campbell facility online helped the power grid to handle peak demand last summer and weather severe winter storms. With the latest order, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said it will again play an important role keeping neighbors across West Michigan cool during the summer heat.

“The energy sources that perform when you need them most are inherently the most valuable—that's why beautiful, clean coal was the MVP during peak capacity events this past year,” Secretary Wright said. “Hundreds of American lives have likely been saved because of President Trump’s actions saving America’s coal plants, including this Michigan coal plant which ran daily during Winter Storm Fern. This emergency order will mitigate the risk of blackouts and maintain affordable, reliable, and secure electricity access across the region this summer.”

Consumers Energy was set to close the plant in 2025 as part of a pledge to shift to more environmentally friendly power sources.

Elected leaders in Ottawa County floated the idea of buying the plant to start a public utility system, but ultimately decided to not pursuit the proposal.

Environmental activists and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel have challenged the emergency order, but so far no judge has ordered the plant to be shut down.

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