J.H. Campbell coal plant extension divides Ottawa County neighbors over energy costs and reliability

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Residents and officials are split over the Trump administration's decision to keep the J.H. Campbell coal plant running past its planned retirement date, with debates centering on utility costs, grid reliability, and air quality.

The J.H. Campbell coal plant in Ottawa County was scheduled to retire in May of last year, but after four extensions — including one issued last month — the plant is now slated to remain open through at least May 18 of this year. The U.S. Department of Energy says "emergency conditions" require the plant to stay open to help meet electrical demand.

In recent filings, Consumers Energy, which operates the plant, reported that keeping it open past its planned closure has cost ratepayers more than $135 million through December of last year — more than $600,000 a day.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Senate Committee on Energy and Environment heard testimony on the Trump administration's decision to extend operations at the plant. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other lawmakers argue that the costs of keeping the plant open are being passed down to consumers across 11 states. Nessel has taken her concerns to court.

The decision has neighbors in Ottawa County torn between the reliability of coal-powered energy and the pollution it causes.

At a recent Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting, resident Bob Hamilton spoke out against the extension.

"The continued operation of that dinosaur is exacting a needless financial burden on your constituents," Hamilton said.

Fellow resident David Mourning offered a different perspective.

"I'm proud that the Campbell Plant's open and nobody froze to death," Mourning said.

While state officials and Consumers Energy say keeping the plant open has led to higher utility costs, the Grand Haven Board of Light and Power says closing coal plants before a replacement is in place can cause more harm than good.

"You need to have a plan to replace these before you just take them offline. We think it would be best to keep this plant online to keep the reliability of the grid what we've come to expect," Rob Shelley, Grand Haven Board of Light and Power general manager, said.

30% of the Board of Light and Power's energy comes from renewable sources. However, a recent report from the board shows that sources like wind and solar don't produce as effectively in the winter, which has led to higher energy costs.

"Think about your hot summer day when everyone is running their air conditioning, everyone's got their summer homes going all that kind of stuff especially here in Grand Haven we would see the price of power typically go up now we're seeing, because we have more weather dependent generation assets we are seeing that price volatility through more places of the year," Shelley said.

Shelley said the issue is not about choosing between renewable energy and fossil fuels, but rather finding a balance of both to keep residents' lights on and bills down.

"There's no one silver bullet all of these things are interconnected and they all have their pros and cons so you need to balance your portfolio if you don't do that you're going to get yourself in trouble," Shelley said.

