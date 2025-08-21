DOE issues another emergency order to keep J.H. Campbell Plant open

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Hours before a coal-fired plant in Ottawa County was set to close, the U.S. Department of Energy issued another emergency order to keep it open.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright issued the order on Wednesday night — directing Consumers Energy, which owns the plant, and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) to ensure it remains available for operation.

Wright says the plant will ensure there is no potential generation shortfall that could lead to unnecessary power outages.

This is the second time the plant's closure has been delayed.

The J.H. Campbell plant is the last coal-fired facility owned by Consumers Energy. It provides power to around 1 million people. It was originally set to close at the end of May before the federal government stepped in.

Back in 2021, Consumers Energy filed a proposal with the Michigan Public Service Commission, laying out its plan to change its original timeline and instead close the plant in 2025 as part of the company's clean energy goal.

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in February to keep the plant in operation. Consumers Energy later said that will not impact their decision to close it.

Environmental advocates have protested against the coal plant, arguing it is harmful to Michigan's environment.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is also challenging the DOE's decision to keep it running, saying there is no energy emergency.

Under the latest DOE order, the plant will remain open until November 17, 2025.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube