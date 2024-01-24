Jury convicts man for 2022 deadly shooting in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man has been found guilty for the shooting death of 36-year-old Joseph Roberts.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Holland on June 19, 2022, city officials say.

Thaddeus Wilson was later named as the suspect. The city says the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant the following month for open murder, felony firearm, felon in possession of a deadly weapon and two counts of intentions to deliver illegal drugs.

Wilson was arrested in late August of that year after a $1,000 reward was offered.

The city announced Wilson was convicted Tuesday for first-degree murder and all other charges.

Wilson is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing on March 18.

