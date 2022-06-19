Witnesses sought in overnight Holland shooting death

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday and police are asking for the public's help finding witnesses.

At 12:13 a.m. Sunday, the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex at 956 Lincoln Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers determined that some type of argument took place between the victim and a suspect prior to the shots being fired. Many potential witnesses fled from the area prior to police arriving at the scene. Officers and detectives worked through the night and continue to follow up on all investigative leads.

Police believe that several people may have information related to the incident. They are requesting anyone who has information about this incident to contact Holland Public Safety at (616) 355-1100 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or 1-877-887-4536.

