Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Witnesses sought in overnight Holland shooting death

Holland Police 06192022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holland Department of Public Safety
The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating Sunday morning's deadly shooting.
Holland Police 06192022
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 10:12:32-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday and police are asking for the public's help finding witnesses.

At 12:13 a.m. Sunday, the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex at 956 Lincoln Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers determined that some type of argument took place between the victim and a suspect prior to the shots being fired. Many potential witnesses fled from the area prior to police arriving at the scene. Officers and detectives worked through the night and continue to follow up on all investigative leads.

Police believe that several people may have information related to the incident. They are requesting anyone who has information about this incident to contact Holland Public Safety at (616) 355-1100 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or 1-877-887-4536.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News