Suspect in Holland shooting death arrested in Illinois

HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joseph Roberts back in June.

Thaddeus Cortez Wilson was arrested in Illinois Monday following collaborative efforts with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

This comes more than a month after a $1,000 reward was offered in exchange for information that resulted in Wilson’s arrest.

We’re told Marshals determined Wilson might have been in Williamson County, upon which deputies in the area found Wilson and arrested him without difficulty.

Wilson is currently lodged in Illinois without bond awaiting extradition to Michigan, public safety officials say.

