Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Suspect in Holland shooting death arrested in Illinois

Thaddeus Wilson.png
City of Holland
Thaddeus Wilson.png
Posted at 3:39 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 15:39:49-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joseph Roberts back in June.

Thaddeus Cortez Wilson was arrested in Illinois Monday following collaborative efforts with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

This comes more than a month after a $1,000 reward was offered in exchange for information that resulted in Wilson’s arrest.

We’re told Marshals determined Wilson might have been in Williamson County, upon which deputies in the area found Wilson and arrested him without difficulty.

Wilson is currently lodged in Illinois without bond awaiting extradition to Michigan, public safety officials say.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book