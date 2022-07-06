Watch Now
Holland DPS seeks suspect, witnesses in June 19 homicide

Posted at 2:27 PM, Jul 06, 2022
HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland has named a suspect they say was involved in a homicide that left a 36-year-old man dead last month.

City officials say the shooting occurred June 19 on Lincoln Avenue.

We’re told the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a warrant against 39-year-old Thaddeus Wilson on five counts, including:

  • Open murder.
  • Felony firearm.
  • Felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
  • Intention to deliver narcotics (x2).

Those with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts are urged to connect with the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1758 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

Authorities are still seeking witnesses in the homicide.

