Holland diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen

Posted at 12:58 PM, Sep 03, 2021
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan restaurant owner who flouted COVID-19 restrictions and spent four nights in jail in March says she plans to reopen in a few weeks.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney says her food license has been restored. She operates Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland.

Pavlos-Hackney became the face of defiance over enforcement of virus-related restrictions.

She continued to serve indoor diners and broke other rules aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Sen. Tom Barrett called her “Michigan’s first political prisoner of the pandemic.”

The restaurant could be open again by Sept. 21. It has been closed since March.

