Holland diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan restaurant owner who flouted COVID-19 restrictions and spent four nights in jail in March says she plans to reopen in a few weeks.
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney says her food license has been restored. She operates Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland.
Pavlos-Hackney became the face of defiance over enforcement of virus-related restrictions.
She continued to serve indoor diners and broke other rules aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.
Sen. Tom Barrett called her “Michigan’s first political prisoner of the pandemic.”
The restaurant could be open again by Sept. 21. It has been closed since March.
MORE COVERAGE:
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: Events leading up to Marlena Pavlos-Hackney's arrest
- Attorney working to get Marlena's Bistro back open months after owner's release from jail
- WATCH: Marlena's Bistro owner appears in court
- Judge upholds $15,000 fine paid by jailed Holland restaurant owner
- Holland pizzeria owner arrested on charges of violating public health orders
- Holland restaurant owner released from jail
- Holland Pizzeria closed after owner's arrest
- Court transcript discrepancies alleged by attorney for jailed Holland restaurant owner
- Documents filed to have case against jailed Holland restaurant owner dismissed
- WATCH: Michigan GOP holds news conference at Marlena's Bistro
- Dozens rally in Holland for local restaurant owner
- Motion to release jailed Holland restaurant owner filed as supporters continue to rally
- Jailed Holland restaurant owner's lawyer speaks out
- Lawmakers claim AG Nessel unfairly targeted Holland restaurant owner