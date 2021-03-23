INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: Events leading up to Marlena Pavlos-Hackney's arrest

HOLLAND, Mich. — Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena's Bistro & Pizzeria in Holland, was arrested last week after violating the state's public health orders.

See the timeline of events Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says transpired before Pavlos-Hackney's arrest Friday.

