INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: Events leading up to Marlena Pavlos-Hackney's arrest
John Agar/AP
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney talks on a cell phone at her Holland restaurant, Marlena's Bistro & Pizzeria, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Holland, Mich. Michigan State Police arrested Pavlos-Hackney on Friday, March 19, 2021. State investigators say she ignored caps on restaurant capacity and wasn't enforcing mask rules. Her food license was suspended Jan. 20, but the eatery remained open. (John Agar/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Posted at 9:15 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 09:15:34-04
HOLLAND, Mich. — Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena's Bistro & Pizzeria in Holland, was arrested last week after violating the state's public health orders.
See the timeline of events Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says transpired before Pavlos-Hackney's arrest Friday.
