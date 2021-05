INGHAM COUNTY COURTHOUSE — The owner of a Holland restaurant that was jailed for allegedly refusing to follow the state's public health orders is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney's legal team now says the transcript of her hearing was "inaccurate."

Watch it live here at about 9 a.m.