Michigan

Lawmakers claim AG Nessel unfairly targeted Holland restaurant owner

file photo
Lansing capitol
Posted at 3:32 PM, Mar 26, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers have issued a letter to Attorney General Dana Nessel requesting that she suspends “her office’s inconsistent, selective and seemingly politically motivated application of state law and…investigatory responsibilities.”

Sen. Mike Shirkey made the announcement on social media today.

The letter appears to have been written in response to the recent incarceration of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney for violating state health orders at Marlena's Bistro & Pizzeria in Holland.

INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: Events leading up to Marlena Pavlos-Hackney's arrest

“As your office carried out this operation against. Mrs. Pavlos-Hackney,” the letter reads, “thousands of Michigan families still await answers about the loss of their loved ones in nursing homes.”

The letter goes on to compare the state’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes with that of New York.

Read the full letter here.

