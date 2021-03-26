Lawmakers claim AG Nessel unfairly targeted Holland restaurant owner

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers have issued a letter to Attorney General Dana Nessel requesting that she suspends “her office’s inconsistent, selective and seemingly politically motivated application of state law and…investigatory responsibilities.”

Sen. Mike Shirkey made the announcement on social media today.

The letter appears to have been written in response to the recent incarceration of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney for violating state health orders at Marlena's Bistro & Pizzeria in Holland.

“As your office carried out this operation against. Mrs. Pavlos-Hackney,” the letter reads, “thousands of Michigan families still await answers about the loss of their loved ones in nursing homes.”

The letter goes on to compare the state’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes with that of New York.

