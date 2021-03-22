WATCH: Michigan GOP holds news conference at Marlena's Bistro

HOLLAND, Mich. — Michigan Republicans held a news conference Monday morning in front of Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland after the restaurant's owner spent the weekend in jail.

"On March 20 and 21, 2021, Allegan County Health Department observed that the establishment was boarded up and appeared closed," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney was arrested Friday after repeatedly violating the state's public health orders.

Republicans accused Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel of supporting her "political ally," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, by not investigating nursing home deaths during the pandemic -- but still going after those who defy the state's public health orders.

"We're calling on Attorney General Dana Nessel to get her priorities in order and stop throwing a private citizen in jail for trying to make a living," they said.

They criticized Nessel for not investigating members of her own party.

Officials holding the news conference also referred to the state's pandemic-related emergency orders as "economic suppression," saying the U.S. was formed so that people would have the right to run their lives, live their lives and feed their families.

"I think it's high time that the attorney general actually steps up and does her job, and actually goes after Gov. Whitmer and her failed nursing home policies, go after Gov. Whitmer for her failed COVID economic suppression policies," they said.