Energy Secretary highlights importance of Holland's EV battery plant

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Biden Administration is making a big push to promote its agenda of well-compensated jobs and clean energy with a series of events across Michigan this week.

Smack in the middle is a stop at the LG Energy Solutions facility in Holland. The plant is one of a few places in the state that builds batteries for electric vehicles.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is expected to speak at the event.

United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is in Michigan showcasing President Biden's investing America agenda. We're here in Holland inside the LG Energy Solution plant. pic.twitter.com/E9JqHmAhdO — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) March 26, 2024

In October 2023 the company announced a 3 billion dollar investment to expand production to support Toyota's future electric vehicles. But months later LG Energy announced job cuts impacted 170 people.

The plant also builds batteries for General Motors and other manufacturers.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube