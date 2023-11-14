LG to lay off 170 employees in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — LG Energy Solution Michigan announced it is laying off 170 employees in Holland amid a transition to a new facility.

The company says the transition is accompanied by a production gap as automotive manufacturers “realign” the rate of electric vehicle production.

We’re told productions workers will be laid off in a phased approach between December and January.

LG says it will offer support to workers who are impacted by the layoffs. Support will reportedly include job-search assistance and severance packages.

“LG Energy Solution continues to grow and has a bright future in the automotive industry,” the company writes. “The major expansion project for our second facility is well underway.”

