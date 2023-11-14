Watch Now
LG to lay off 170 employees in Holland

Ahn Young-joon/AP
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 5, 2021. South Korean electronics maker LG said Monday it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Posted at 12:51 PM, Nov 14, 2023
HOLLAND, Mich. — LG Energy Solution Michigan announced it is laying off 170 employees in Holland amid a transition to a new facility.

The company says the transition is accompanied by a production gap as automotive manufacturers “realign” the rate of electric vehicle production.

We’re told productions workers will be laid off in a phased approach between December and January.

LG says it will offer support to workers who are impacted by the layoffs. Support will reportedly include job-search assistance and severance packages.

“LG Energy Solution continues to grow and has a bright future in the automotive industry,” the company writes. “The major expansion project for our second facility is well underway.”

