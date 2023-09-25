Watch Now
Ford announces pause on Marshall EV battery plant

Posted at 4:55 PM, Sep 25, 2023
MARSHALL, Mich. — Ford announced Monday it has paused construction plans on the electrical vehicle (EV) battery plant in Marshall.

The company says the pause will remain in effect until they are certain they can run the plant in a competitive manner. No final decisions regarding the plant have been reached.

This comes after a group opposing the plant, named Marshall – Not the Megasite, filed a lawsuit against the city this summer saying community members should vote on whether they approve of the plant’s construction.

Prior to the lawsuit, the group collected more than 800 signatures to get the motion on the ballot. City officials say not enough of those signatures were valid.

