Toyota, LG Energy Solution announce $3B investment in West Michigan battery plant

HOLLAND, Mich. — LG Energy Solution and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. announced Wednesday they signed a supply agreement that includes a $3 billion investment into a West Michigan plant.

Under the contract, LGES will supply TMNA with lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles produced in the United States.

LGES will invest around $3 billion in its Holland facility to establish new production lines for battery cells and modules exclusive for Toyota.

The updates are expected to be completed in 2025.

“At Toyota, our goal is to reduce carbon emissions as much as possible, as fast as possible,” TMNA President and CEO Tetsuo “Ted” Ogawa said. “Having secure supplies of lithium-ion batteries at scale with a long-term relationship to support Toyota’s multi-pathway approach and growth plans for BEVs in North America is critical to achieve our manufacturing and carbon reduction plans. Working with LG Energy Solution, we are excited to be able to offer products that will provide the performance and quality our customers expect.”

“[Wednesday’s] announcement that LG Energy Solution and Toyota are partnering up to power electric vehicles in America right here in Michigan reaffirms our strategy to Make it in Michigan by building a landscape that encourages global investment while creating opportunities for people and communities across our state. Together, we can continue growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs and further cement Michigan as the global epicenter for the next revolution of the automotive industry,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement to FOX 17.

Right now, LGES supplies batteries to the world’s top five automakers— this contract with Toyota is the largest single supply contract LGES has signed.

LGES announced an expansion in early 2022 in which it planned to invest more than $1.5 billion into its Holland plant.

READ MORE: LG battery plant expansion will create 1K new jobs in Holland

Toyota says it will roll out 30 battery EV models globally by 2030 under both its Toyota and Lexus brands.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube