Avian flu cases in cows spread to Ottawa County

LANSING, Mich. — The number of cows coming down with a fast-spreading virus has grown, adding another West Michigan county to the list.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced a dairy herd in Ottawa County has tested positive for Avian Flu. It's the latest herd in the state to have a confirmed infection of the disease, joining others in Calhoun, Ionia, and Clinton counties.

The farm where the infected cows were identified was not named.

MDARD is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to track the spread of the flu in cows and poultry flocks. Several restrictions aimed at reducing the virus' advance went into effect last month.

While experts say the risk of humans catching the Avian Flu from animals is low, 3 farmworkers have tested positive after working with sick cows or chickens. Two of the cases are in Michigan.

The Avian Flu has been especially damaging to the egg industry. Herbruck's in Ionia County has lost millions of chickens. The reduction in their flock size led to the company eliminating 400 positions.

'It's nothing but death': Residents complain of bad smell near Saranac

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube