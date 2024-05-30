2nd Michigan farmworker tests positive for Avian Flu

LANSING, Mich. — A second person in Michigan has tested positive for Avian Flu after close exposure to infected cows.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the worker is employed at a different farm than the first person who tested positive in a case announced on May 22.

MDHHS says the risk of a widespread Influenza A (H5) variant remains low. The state has been calling for the testing of any person who works at dairy or poultry farms when they fall ill.

“With the first case in Michigan, eye symptoms occurred after a direct splash of infected milk to the eye," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at MDHHS. "With this case, respiratory symptoms occurred after direct exposure to an infected cow. Neither individual was wearing full personal protective equipment. This tells us that direct exposure to infected livestock poses a risk to humans, and that personal protective equipment is an important tool in preventing spread among individuals who work on dairy and poultry farms. We have not seen signs of sustained human-to-human transmission, and the current health risk to the general public remains low.”

MDHHS also recommends farm workers get the seasonal flue vaccine to reduce the risk of a double infection of both avian and flu viruses.

The worker in this second human case of Avian Flu received antiviral treatment. They are still recovering from respiratory symptoms.

