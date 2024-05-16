'There will be a mass layoff': Herbruck's cutting 400 employees amid Avian flu outbreak

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Herbruck's Poultry Ranch says it will lay off 400 employees for at least the short-term as it deals with an outbreak of Avian Flu in several of its flocks.

In a filing with the state's Labor and Economic Opportunity Department the company says its hen population has been impacted, resulting in a decrease of egg production.

Earlier this week, FOX 17's Daren Bower reported on the stink caused by the millions of dead chickens being buried on the company's property.

In the letter dated on May 15, Herbruck's says hourly and salaried employees, along with contractors, will be among the 400 layoffs. Positions include accountants, clerks, human resources, maintenance, marketing, chicken care, and egg packaging. The positions impact 5 locations in Ionia County.

Those layoffs were expected to begin the same day the notice was filed.

Herbruck's did say many of the layoffs are expected to be temporary. People being let go could be rehired when the hen population is restored.

CEO Greg Herbruck, issued a statement, saying, “In the face of ongoing efforts to address the detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza alongside state and federal regulators, Herbruck’s has reached the difficult decision to conduct layoffs at the affected facilities where work is not available. We expect this to largely be temporary, as we plan to rehire many positions as we work to repopulate our facilities and continue egg production as safely and quickly as possible. We understand this is a stressful situation for our team members, and we are working with our state partners to provide them with resources, answer questions and assist in their individual family situations.”

