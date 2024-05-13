'It's nothing but death': Residents complain of bad smell near Saranac

SARANAC, Mich. — To combat the avian flu millions of chickens in Michigan are being killed. Now residents are left with a stinky situation.

“It smells, it smells bad. “Said Karen Benjamin, who lives with near the smell, doesn’t like to go outside anymore, saying “In the middle of the day sun shines out, just baking that stuff out there and just sending out the horrific smells.”

Her kids are stuck playing inside too.

“It’s just not the smell, I’m concerned that they are breathing in something that is unsafe an unhealthy for them.” Said Karen

She says about four weeks ago she noticed digging in a field across the street. Saying,

“Then all of a sudden, we got hit with this massive stench. We look out there and there's just rows upon rows upon rows of dead chickens.”

Dr. Tim Boring of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the chickens had to be killed to stop the spread of the avian flu. Saying, “It’s affected egg laying operations in Turkey operations here in the state.”

Meaning Herbrucks Poultry Ranch is burying millions of dead chickens. CEO Greg Herbruck, issued a statement saying, “Herbruck’s is working closely with federal and state regulators and implementing the protocols and procedures we are required to follow as we disinfect our facilities. We are working as safely and quickly as possible to resume normal operations at our facilities.”

Dr. Boring says there is no health concerns for people living nearby, saying, “We’re making sure as best we can to mitigate environmental impacts, to make sure that we're in strong coordination with federal partners like DNR Eagle make sure we're protecting groundwater.

He says he knows the smell is a nuisance and they are doing this as quickly as possible.

Karen says, “I have nothing against Herbrucks. I think they are a wonderful company.”

But Karen says Herbucks should have told them what was happening. Saying, “Why wasn't I warned? Why wasn't I told why was I let into this loop? Why it's so secret? I can't open my windows. I can't even smell my lilacs that are sitting right outside. It's just nothing but death. And that's all we smell.”

Herbrucks has told Karen that the disposal of the dead chickens near her home should be done around May 13 and the smell should go down dramatically.

