Teen recovering after Fruitport VFW shooting, venue says renter reserved space for 'family gathering'

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 17-year-old Jordyn Williams, who was run over by a car at a post-prom party, is now at a rehabilitation facility, nearly two weeks after the incident left six people hurt at the VFW off Airline Highway in Fruitport, and new details are emerging about how the event was booked.

Fruitport police say multiple people fired shots after a dispute at the party. Four people were hit by gunfire, while two others, including Jordyn, were hit by cars.

Muskegon Post-prom party: Fruitport Twp Police say several people hurt in shooting Olivia Yatooma

VFW Quartermaster George Kotkowicz said there was nothing stated to indicate the post would be rented for a prom after party.

"The renter initially did not state the purpose of the rental, but when our club manager refused to rent her the building without a stated purpose, the renter wrote down 'Family Gathering' on the contract," Kotkowicz said. "There was nothing stated to the club manager by the renter that the post was going to be rented for any kind of prom after-party."

FOX 17 The Fruitport Township Police Department says a total of six people were hurt following a shooting incident that happened at a post-prom party held at the Fruitport VFW.

Kotkowicz said the rental period began at approximately 9:30 a.m. that morning. Music was supposed to stop at 11 p.m., guests were required to be gone by 12 a.m., and the renter was required to vacate by 1 a.m.

"The party did in fact go [past] the curfew as we were notified at approximately 12:20 am that police were on scene and that some of the occupants were still [on] site," Kotkowicz said. "The final contract was signed, money was exchanged, then the keys were given to the renter at 9:30 a.m., however it is not clear exactly when the renter occupied the building or when the so-called prom after party started."

Muskegon Police: Post-prom party shooting stemmed from dispute, not active shooter Olivia Yatooma

"We have a good working relationship with local law enforcement," said Kotkowicz. "Law enforcement and the fire department are permitted to enter the premises at any given time to provide assistance or enforce local ordinances, codes, or laws, including terminating the rental at their discretion, and evicting the occupants from the premises."

Jordyn's father, Andre Williams, wants the renter to be held accountable.

"They rented it under false pretenses, and as a result, some people got hurt, and they have to be held responsible," Williams said.

Muskegon Father speaks after teen run over at post-prom party shooting Olivia Yatooma

Williams is hopeful his daughter will make a full recovery. Jordyn was moved to Mary Free Bed from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital on Wednesday, where her father says she will work to walk again.

"She can't walk, she can't use the bathroom on her own, anything like that. So that's still, you know, very heartbreaking, but she'll be okay," Williams said. "I'm positive that she's going to make a full recovery. She's like me, she's strong, she's ambitious, and she'll be back before you know it."

Muskegon POLICE: 1 driver stayed after crash during post-prom party shooting chaos James Lewis

Fruitport Deputy Chief Gregory Poulson said there are no current updates, and the investigation is ongoing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube