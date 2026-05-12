MUSKEGON, Mich. — Andre Williams says his daughter Jordyn is recovering from serious injuries after being run over by a car during a post-prom party shooting at a VFW hall off Airline Highway in Fruitport.

WATCH: 'A parent's worst nightmare': Father speaks after teen run over at post-prom party shooting

Six people were hurt in the incident — two struck by a car and 4 by gunfire. Fruitport Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two or more people, and that multiple people fired guns.

Muskegon Police: Post-prom party shooting stemmed from dispute, not active shooter Olivia Yatooma

Jordyn Williams, 17, was among those injured.

"From what I understand, there was several sets of shots. She kind of ducked down, from what I was told. And then when the second set of shots happened, she just darted off and tried to run away," Williams said.

Williams received word from his son around 12:30 a.m. Sunday that Jordyn was hurt.

Williams described the call saying his son told him: "Jordyn was at an after party for the prom, and that there was some gunfire, and that I needed to hurry up and get to the hospital because she had been hit by a car. She had been ran over by a car."

Williams explained that's when Jordyn was run over.

When Williams arrived at the hospital, he said he found Jordyn intubated in a hospital bed.

"I just couldn't believe that was my daughter laying there," Williams said, reflecting on what was supposed to be a perfect prom night for his daughter. "Something that is supposed to be a special night, you know, a memorable night, you know, and not for something like that."

Jordyn is now at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, where she has already undergone surgery to repair a fractured left femur and a pelvis broken in three places.

She still needs an additional surgery on her knee.

Despite the severity of her injuries, Williams says Jordyn is a fighter and he believes she will make a full recovery.

"Picking up guns… it never ends well, you know. And I too wonder, when will it stop? And it's not going to stop until we get involved," Williams said.

Ronald Jenkins, a Muskegon Heights councilman and member of G.U.N.S. (Gaining Unity Through Non-Violent Solutions) echoes Williams's sentiment.

"These young people were enjoying themselves, and out of the blue something happened. So we don't want parents to be afraid. We don't want young people to be afraid about going any place in the city, in the county," Jenkins said.

G.U.N.S. is hosting a community conversation with Muskegon Youth and the larger neighborhood centered around unity and reducing gun violence.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 14th from 3 to 5 p.m. at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy. It's free to attend.

A GoFund Me to help Williams cover recovery costs can be found here.

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