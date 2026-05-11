Police: Post-prom party shooting stemmed from dispute, not active shooter

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The shooting at an after prom party was not a case of an active shooter, said police. Now investigators believe at least two people opened fired on each other in the parking lot of the VFW Hall.

Four people were injured in the shooting on Saturday night at VFW 3734 on Airline Road in Fruitport Township, another two people were hit by vehicles in the chaos after the shots rang out.

Detectives obtained multiple videos of the shooting from security cameras and cell phones, said the Fruitport Township Police Department.

The shooting came out of a dispute between multiple people in the parking lot as a post-prom party attended by Muskegon Public Schools students went on inside the hall. The district noted in a statement on Sunday that the event was not sanctioned or organized by the school.

Muskegon Post-prom party: Fruitport Twp Police say several people hurt in shooting Olivia Yatooma

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fruitport Township Police Department and ask for Detective Sergeant Bryan Rypstra or Deputy Chief Greg Poulson at (231) 865-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

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