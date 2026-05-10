Post-prom party: Fruitport Twp Police say several people hurt in shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Fruitport Township Police Department says a total of six people were hurt following a shooting incident that happened at a post-prom party held at the Fruitport VFW.

A release from Fruitport Township Police says that around 11:50 pm Saturday, police responded to the Fruitport VFW Hall on Airline Highway. Initially, they were called to the area where someone had been hit by a vehicle. While en route, they learned that a shooting had also occurred at the same location.

FOX 17 Fruitport Township Police say their initial investigation found that multiple people discharged firearms, leaving four people hurt. Additionally, police say two others were hit by vehicles during the incident, one of which sustained serious injuries.

Their initial investigation found that multiple people discharged firearms, leaving four people hurt. They were taken to Trinity Health Hospital in Muskegon and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, police say two others were hit by vehicles during the incident, one of which sustained serious injuries.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from throughout Muskegon County responded to the scene, in addition to the Fruitport Township Police Department. The MSP Crime Lab also helped with the investigation.

FOX 17 The Fruitport Township Police Department says a total of six people were hurt following a shooting incident that happened at a post-prom party held at the Fruitport VFW.

Muskegon Public Schools also released a statement on Facebook saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our students, our families, and our community."

You can read the full letter from the district Superintendent below.

Dear Muskegon High School Families,



You may have seen or heard reports on social media or through local news regarding an unfortunate incident involving some of our students, as well as other students and adults from neighboring areas following the conclusion of last night's prom. At this time, the district is aware of the situation, and the matter remains under investigation. The district is cooperating with local law enforcement as they work to gather accurate information regarding the events that led to the incident.



We also want to clearly communicate that there were no issues or disruptions during Muskegon High School's prom or prom show off events. Both school-sponsored events were safe, well-attended, and positive celebrations for the Class of 2026. The incident and the events leading up to the incident occurred after school-sponsored activities had concluded and were not connected to school- or district-sponsored events.



We are incredibly proud of our students and staff for making prom and show off such memorable and successful experiences. Our students represented Muskegon High School with pride throughout the evening.



As always, the safety, well-being, and emotional support of our students remain a top priority. The district will have crisis response team members available for any students who may need additional support, someone to speak with, or assistance processing the situation.



We encourage families to check in with their students and contact the school if additional support is needed.



Thank you for your continued partnership and support of Muskegon High School and our students.



Sincerely,

Matthew T. Cortez

Superintendent

This incident is still under investigation, and police are still reviewing video evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fruitport Township Police Department and ask for Detective Sergeant Bryan Rypstra or Deputy Chief Greg Poulson at (231) 865-8477, or contact Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

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