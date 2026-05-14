POLICE: 1 driver stayed after crash during post-prom party shooting chaos

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Fruitport Township Police Department is continuing its investigation after multiple people were hurt in a shooting at Fruitport Township VFW, and authorities are clarifying the role a driver had in the incident's aftermath.

Muskegon Post-prom party: Fruitport Twp Police say several people hurt in shooting Olivia Yatooma

Officials say multiple people fired gunshots in the parking lot late Saturday, leaving four people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All four were taken to Trinity Health Muskegon for treatment.

As attendees fled, two people were hit by vehicles in the road. Police say the victims are expected to recover. Investigators say the driver involved with a more serious injury remained at the scene and is continuing to cooperate with Fruitport Police.

FOX 17 The Fruitport Township Police Department says a total of six people were hurt following a shooting incident that happened at a post-prom party held at the Fruitport VFW.

the FTPD says the violence started after a dispute, and is not being considered an active shooter situation.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting incident, reviewing surveillance video and cellphone footage while conducting witness interviews. FTPD has not releasing details about the suspects or potential charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube