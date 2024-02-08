Watch Now
Suspected locker room invader waives court hearing

23-year-old Jarrid Percy-Lahaie is accused of entering two girls locker rooms at Mona Shores Middle School in January
Posted at 11:01 AM, Feb 08, 2024
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 23-year-old man accused of entering a pair of girls locker rooms waived his right to a preliminary exam hearing.

Jarrid Percy-Lahaie appeared by video Thursday, February 8, for a hearing where the prosecutor's office would have presented evidence to support the charges filed against Percy-Lahaie. Instead of allowing that evidence to be publicly presented in court, the man's attorney told the judge he wanted to skip the hearing.

The judge granted the waiver and ordered the case to Muskegon County Circuit Court.

Percy-Lahaie faces charges of breaking and entering a building with intent, a felony that carries a possible 10-year sentence.

Investigators say the 23-year-old walked into Mona Shores Middle School after hours and entered the 7th and 8th grade girls locker room. Minutes later a student found him inside the 6th grade girls locker room.

Police say Percy-Lahaie ran from the school when he was spotted.

The locker rooms were shut down and searched for electronic devices twice; first by Norton Shores Police, then by Michigan State Police with the aid of their K-9 unit.

No devices were found and the areas were re-opened to student use.

Norton Shores Police tell FOX 17 Percy-Lahaie was "quickly identified and arrested on a bond violation and parole detainer." and has been in jail since.

During the arrest, several electronic devices were found, though investigators confirmed none contained images of Mona Shores students or staff.

Percy-Lahaie was previously convicted in Ottawa County for capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person and Home Invasion 2nd degree in Muskegon County.

His next court date has not yet been set.

