Man accused of illegally entering middle school girls locker rooms

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Roosevelt Park man now faces felony charges for breaking and entering after allegedly entered two Mona Shores Middle School locker rooms.

On December 5, 2023, 23-year-old Jarrid Percy-Lahaie was allegedly seen walking into the school after hours and going into the 7/8th grade women's locker room. He was there for 4 minutes before being seen by a student entering the 6th-grade women's locker room.

Percy-Lahaie then ran from the school.

The locker rooms were shut down and searched for electronic devices twice; first by Norton Shores Police, then by Michigan State Police with the aid of their K9 unit.

No devices were found and the areas were re-opened to student use.

Norton Shores Police tell FOX 17 Percy-Lahaie was "quickly identified and arrested on a bond violation and parole detainer." and has been in jail since.

During the arrest, several electronic devices were found, though investigators confirmed none contained images of Mona Shores students or staff.

Mona Shores Superintendent, Bill O'Brien sent a public statement on Friday, January 19 addressing the issue, saying they were not able to communicate details until now.

"Be assured this incident was certainly cause for alarm," O'Brien wrote. "Had students been in danger we would have taken different actions immediately."

He then invited families to reach out to him with questions.

Read the full statement from Superintendent O'Brien here:

Percy-Lahaie was previously convicted in Ottawa County for capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person and Home Invasion 2nd degree in Muskegon County.

Charges of Breaking and Entering a Building with intent were filed on Thursday, January 18, a felony carrying a possible 10-year sentence.