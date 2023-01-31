Suspect accused in shooting death of Musk. Heights BOE-elect member to stand trial

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The man accused of shooting and killing a man elected to serve on the Muskegon Heights Board of Education will stand trial in his death.

Circuit court officials confirm to FOX 17 Glenn Davis was bound over.

Julius Muhammed was shot and killed Dec. 19, according to the Muskegon Heights city manager.

Police say the shooting was unrelated to the school board.

A new member was selected to the Board of Education earlier this month following Muhammed's death.

