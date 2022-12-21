Arrest made in murder of Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police have confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection to the murder of Julius Muhammed.

Chief Maurice Sain confirmed the arrest with FOX 17 Wednesday afternoon.

He could not elaborate on whether or not the individual taken into custody is a suspect, a person of interest, or what they believe their connection to the case is.

Muhammed was shot and killed inside a home on Baker Street near Summit just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

He was recently elected to serve on the Muskegon Heights Schools Board of Education.

Muskegon Heights police say Muhammad was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, they do not believe the shooting was related to his position on the school board.

The Muskegon Heights Board of Education released a statement on Muhammad's death Tuesday morning.

“The Board of Education extends our condolences to Julius’s family, children, grandchildren and all those he touched throughout his 53 years on earth. May they find peace, together, as they remember the good works Julius did during his lifetime.

“Board of Education members were looking forward to working with him in the new year. He had a desire to serve the Muskegon Heights community and its children as a newly elected school board member.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department or Silent Observer.

