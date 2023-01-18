Muskegon Heights BOE chooses new member after shooting death of Julius Muhammad

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, — The Muskegon Heights Board of Education has picked a familiar face to replace Julius Muhammad, the incoming member who recently passed away in a shooting.

Marianne Darnell was approved in a board meeting on Tuesday. Her past experience includes four years on the Board, from 2018 to 2022.

A 24-year-old resident of Muskegon Heights, Darnell has been active in her community. She's served as a mental health director, worked on the Black Women's Political Caucus for Muskegon County, and advocated for issues impacting children and seniors.

“Ms. Darnell brings a depth of experience and the unwavering commitment we need to move our district forward,” said Board President Trinell Scott. “Her appointment is another significant step in upholding our commitment to provide the very best, quality education for our students.”

Darnell fills a vacancy left by Julius Muhammad, who was elected and set to take his seat on the Board in January.

Tragically, Muhammad passed away in December 2022, after being shot and killed at a home in Muskegon Heights.

After his passing, the Board extended their condolences to his family in a statement, which read, in part, "Board of Education members were looking forward to working with him in the new year. He had a desire to serve the Muskegon Heights community and its children as a newly elected board member."

