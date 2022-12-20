Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member killed in deadly shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A member of the Muskegon Heights Public Schools Board of Education was shot and killed inside a home Monday night.

The Muskegon Heights city manager confirmed to FOX 17 that Julius Mohammed, a Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member, was killed at a home on Baker Street near Summit just after 7:30 p.m.

Muskegon Heights police say Muhammad was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the shooting was not related to his position on the school board.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department or Silent Observer.

