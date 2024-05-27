Shooting at Disabled Veteran's Club, shot fired at Old Fashioned Days could be connected

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The shooting at a private event in Muskegon Township on Sunday could be connected to a shot fired during Fruitport's Old Fashioned Days festival on Saturday.

Muskegon Township Police continue to investigate a shooting that left two women injured early Sunday morning. A department spokesperson tells FOX 17 the women were attending a private party hosted at the Disabled Veteran's Club on East Laketon Avenue and Sheridan Drive around 1:30 a.m. when they were shot.

Both are expected to survive.

Police say they are still looking at a possible connection between that shooting and the shot fired at Fruitport Old Fashioned Days on Saturday night. That shot sent hundreds of people running.

Fruitport Township Police continue to ask for anyone of video of the incident to share it with the department.

Isaac Gould

In both cases no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Muskegon County's Silent Observer program, 231-722-7463.

