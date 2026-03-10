Prosecutor's office set to file murder charge against mom accused in adoptive daughter's death

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The woman already charged in the death of her adoptive daughter will soon be charged with murder in the case.

11-year-old Mialah Leak died Sunday, November 23, at her home in Clover Estates Mobile Home Park in Fruitport Township. Around 5:45 p.m. that day, medical responders and the Fruitport Township Police Department were dispatched to the home. They found Mialah unresponsive and were unable to revive her.

Mialah and her twin sister were both adopted by Sherry Leak, per the prosecutor's office. The sister was removed from the home.

Leak was arrested that day, later charged with manslaughter in Mialah's death.

However, the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office plans to add an open murder charge against Leak, Chief Trial Attorney Matt Roberts told FOX 17. The reason behind the change was the complete report from the medical examiner on Mialah's death.

Roberts declined to detail what in the report will support the murder charge.

Leak is expected to be arraigned on the murder charge during her preliminary exam, which is currently scheduled for March 23.

