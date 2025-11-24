Police: 11-year-old found dead in Fruitport, mother under arrest

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 11-year-old girl from Muskegon County is dead and police arrested her mother, who now faces the possibility of being criminally charged in the case.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Fruitport Township Police Department responded to Clover Estates Mobile Home Park, near the intersection of Heights Ravenna Road and Brooks Road. Inside one of the homes, officers found an 11-year-old girl who was unresponsive.

Despite medical intervention, the girl was declared dead.

After initial questions by investigators, police took the girl's mother into custody. She's being held in the Muskegon County Jail pending criminal charges.

The mother is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

In a letter to parents on Monday, Fruitport Community Schools identified the 11-year-old as Mialah Leak. A student at Shettler Elementary School, she was remembered for her warm smile and kindness to so many others.

The district's Emotional Support Team provided care to students and staff during the day, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy. The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District also provided additional help.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Fruitport Township Police Department at (231) 865-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

