Judge increases bond for mom charged in adoptive daughter's death

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The woman accused of killing her adoptive daughter last weekend will need to put down more money if she wants to be released from custody after a judge tripled her bond.

Sherry Leak is charged with manslaughter after 11-year-old Mialah died on Sunday, November 23.

During Tuesday's arraignment hearing, Leak's bond was set at $100,000. One day later, Judge Maria Hoopes scheduled a bond hearing where she increased the bond amount to $300,000.

When asked by FOX 17, the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office said it did not request the bond hearing or an increased bond for Leak. Chief Trial Attorney Matt Roberts said it was solely the act of Judge Hoopes.

Leak is accused of sitting on Mialah until the 11-year-old stopped breathing.

Mialah and her twin sister were both adopted by Sherry Leak, per the prosecutor's office. The sister was removed from the home.

The girls' biological relatives said Tuesday the system failed Mialah.

Leak remains in custody on the new $300,000 bond.

