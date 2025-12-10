MUSKEGON, Mich. — The birth family of 11-year-old Mialah Leak is hoping to receive her ashes for a memorial service following her death on November 23rd, while her adoptive mother, Sherry Leak, faces manslaughter charges.



'They came from my blood': Birth family fights for ashes after 11-year-old's death on birthday

According to the prosecutor's office, Leak sat on Mialah until she lost consciousness.

Davida Jones, Mialah's birth aunt, said her family was blindsided by the cremation decision and never got to say goodbye.

"She was 11 years old, on her 11th birthday," Jones said. "I can't imagine what she was going through when she died."

Despite Mialah and her twin sister being adopted into the Leak family, Jones said they remained connected.

"We still include them in our family because they are our family. They came from my blood," Jones said. "I know I've been there 100% for my brother's kids. I love them like they're my own."

A member of the Leak family, who did not want to be named, said the cremation process began before they knew the birth family wanted to bury Mialah.

They said they're open to giving up Mialah's ashes.

Jones is now hoping to receive those ashes and hold a proper memorial.

"I would also like my family to receive her ashes, all of them," Jones said. "And I would also like for my family to be able to host a memorial for her since we can't bury her the way we would have liked to."

Muskegon County Chief Trial Attorney Matt Roberts said prosecutors are working on an agreement with defense counsel to get the birth family access to Mialah's ashes for a memorial service.

"At this point, we just need the judge to sign off on it. We felt it was critical for the family and the community to have a service to say goodbye, and anything we can do to facilitate that is what we are willing to do," Roberts said in a statement.

Remembering her birth niece, Jones said, "She's helpful, sweet, kind, and she's very outgoing. She has a big personality... had a big personality."

This is Jones's message for Mialah: "I'm sorry I wasn't able to save you, and I love you."

Jones said Mialah's memorial will be on December 20.

Their GoFundMe is linked here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

