Weather Ready Alert Day for Tuesday P.M.

WEST MICHIGAN - Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday evening, Tuesday night, into early Wednesday morning as a low pressure system and warm front approach the state. See forecast model images below for timing. 8 PM Tuesday and 2 AM Wednesday.

8 PM Tuesday

2 AM Wednesday

This is a similar set up to what we saw last week Friday with a low pressure area and warm front lifting into the state. This can induce a spinning motion in the atmosphere and trigger a tornado or two. Hail and wind are also possible. See the severe weather threats below.

Severe Weather Threats

It's not uncommon to get early season tornadoes here in Michigan. Recall that in Marshall (Calhoun County) February 27, 2024 had an EF 1 tornado occur. Cass County had an EF 1 and Kent County an EF 0, both on March 30, 2025.

Make sure you have a way to get watches, warnings, and advisories.

