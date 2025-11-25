Mother to be charged with manslaughter in 11-year-old daughter's death

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The mother of an 11-year-old girl who died Sunday is set to be arraigned on a charge of manslaughter in connection to the case.

The formal arraignment hearing was scheduled to begin around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 25. The woman will face one count of manslaughter, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

FOX 17 is not identifying the woman until she is officially charged in court.

11-year-old Mialah Leak died Sunday, November 23, at her home in Clover Estates Mobile Home Park. Around 5:45 p.m. that day, medical responders and the Fruitport Township Police Department were dispatched to the home. They found Mialah unresponsive and were unable to revive her.

"The mother of the child was subsequently arrested and lodged at the Muskegon County Jail," Fruitport Township Deputy Police Chief Gregory Poulson told FOX 17 on Monday.

A sibling was removed from the home, according to the prosecutor's office.

In a letter to parents on Monday from Fruitport Community Schools, Superintendent Jason Kennedy says Leak was a student at Shettler Elementary School.

Kennedy adds Leak was known for her warm smile and kindness towards her classmates.

Shettler Elementary School also noted Sunday was Leak's birthday.

The district's Emotional Support Team provided care to students and staff during the day, according to Kennedy.

The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District also provided additional help.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Fruitport Township Police Department at (231) 865-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

