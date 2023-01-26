Muskegon Heights still without city manager, reason behind "no" vote unclear

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights city leaders called a special meeting Wednesday to wrap up the time Troy Bell was city manager.

The four members who voted not to renew Bell's contract were not in attendance at the meeting Wednesday. Because of that, the meeting was discussion only, and no decisions were able to be made.

People in Muskegon Heights want to know what's next for the city, considering there is no one to take Bell's place in the interim. There are many vacancies within Muskegon Height's local government structure. No one can fill that spot.

Leaders, including the mayor, say major development projects are in the works. Those projects need a city manager's signature, according to the mayor.

Residents at Wednesday's meeting agreed: this is a make-or-break moment for the community.

FOX 17 stopped by each of the council members who voted against renewing Bell's contract to ask why they did so.

No one was available.

FOX 17 is told a second special meeting will be called Thursday night to discuss the future of Muskegon Heights. At Wednesday's meeting, Bell's list of accomplishments were front and center. Many at public comment spoke in favor of the now-former city manager.

At the meeting Wednesday, Bell talked about how through working with the police chief, a towing company started leasing a parking lot to add income to the city's bottom line to store cars that have been impounded.

Things like the "Fight the Blight," campaign, as well as infrastructure upgrades to the city's roads, a notorious problems. Bell says he's working with Grand Rapids water department to internally train staff—to bring jobs to the city's water department.

Sources tell FOX 17 that payroll, however, will go on as expected. The certainty in that regard is welcomed, amidst so much confusion.